Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.93 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sculptor Capital Management an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

SCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

SCU stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 87.04% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $3,489,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $42,348.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $392,207.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.