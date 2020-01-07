Seele Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Seele token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001743 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinBene. During the last week, Seele has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Seele has a market cap of $96.24 million and $34.41 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.84 or 0.05915060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00036193 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele’s official website is seele.pro. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.