SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGRO. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC cut shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 827.50 ($10.89).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 890.20 ($11.71) on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 597.20 ($7.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 879.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 805.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

