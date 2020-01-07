SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,977,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3,795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 501,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,364,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,834,000 after acquiring an additional 172,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after acquiring an additional 165,595 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

