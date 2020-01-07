SelfSell Achieves Market Capitalization of $117,433.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 60% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $117,433.00 and $12,205.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 107.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

