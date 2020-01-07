Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Sells $212,360.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,251.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SMTC opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Cowen dropped their price objective on Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Semtech from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Semtech by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Semtech by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

