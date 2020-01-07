Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sells $398,325.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BWS Financial lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Semtech from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Semtech by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,970,000 after buying an additional 520,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Semtech by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,662,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,940,000 after buying an additional 32,265 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,409,000 after buying an additional 90,714 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Semtech by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,383,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,484,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Semtech by 19.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after buying an additional 192,989 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

