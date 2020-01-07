Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.66 and traded as high as $52.54. Semtech shares last traded at $52.23, with a volume of 263,685 shares.

Specifically, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,613.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BWS Financial cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Semtech from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,662,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.