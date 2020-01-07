Sentinel Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $37,407.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

