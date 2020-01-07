Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Receives $585.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $585.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,264 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $562.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $577.46 and a 200 day moving average of $537.64. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $371.00 and a 52 week high of $597.00. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

