Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $422.48

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $422.48 and last traded at $418.71, with a volume of 406227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $413.33.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $320.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Capital set a $325.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -683.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

