Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $549.85

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$549.85 and last traded at C$536.50, with a volume of 137199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$535.04.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from C$370.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$500.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$327.33.

The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$486.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$449.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.26.

In other news, Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$416.84, for a total transaction of C$25,427.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,061,266.31. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total value of C$172,126.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,917.37. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $322,129.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

