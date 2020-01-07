Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,842.33 ($103.16).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,641 ($100.51) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,491.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,097.51. The company has a market cap of $99.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.94.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

