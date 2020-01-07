SIBCoin Price Reaches $0.0339 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $614,516.00 and approximately $1,463.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,973.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.01809135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.36 or 0.03053109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00577289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00735267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00061743 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00404444 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,120,389 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, C-CEX, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

