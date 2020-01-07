Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SLN opened at GBX 370 ($4.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.13 million and a PE ratio of -14.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 454.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 265.27. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07).

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

