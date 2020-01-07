Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 118 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,613,000 after buying an additional 838,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,090,000 after buying an additional 117,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after buying an additional 9,669,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock opened at $136.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $140.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.48. The firm has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

