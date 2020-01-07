Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 180 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOC opened at $375.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $245.01 and a 12 month high of $383.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

