Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,187.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,212,199,000 after buying an additional 504,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after acquiring an additional 812,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after acquiring an additional 91,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $333.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $227.29 and a 1-year high of $334.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $327.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

