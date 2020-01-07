Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 45,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,773,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $713,690.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,664 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

