Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1,364.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Allergan by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 82,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.10. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $192.27.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGN shares. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.90.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.