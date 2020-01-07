Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $341,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Booking by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $2,047.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,966.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,948.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,637.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2,082.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,110.54.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

