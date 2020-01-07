Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 231,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 104,514 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $114.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $115.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

