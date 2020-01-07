Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 361.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,751 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,836,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,300,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,915,000 after acquiring an additional 334,467 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $207.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $208.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,499,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

