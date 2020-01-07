Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $158.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.66.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $158.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.11. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.