Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 15,731.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,896 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,868,000 after purchasing an additional 531,216 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,069,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AON by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,671,000 after purchasing an additional 332,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,406,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,130,000 after purchasing an additional 275,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,581.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $208.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.01. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $141.88 and a 12 month high of $212.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

