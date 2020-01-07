Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in HP by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 12.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of HP by 5.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,623 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.44. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.