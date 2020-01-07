Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Landmark Bank lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 13,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $325.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.26. The company has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $330.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

