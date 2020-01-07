Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,565,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,378 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,581,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,569 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.734 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

