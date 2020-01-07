Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 652 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 203.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,823,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,263,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,694.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 424,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,541,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $122.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

