Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American International Group by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,649,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,710,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,949,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,620,325,000 after purchasing an additional 451,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,778,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,923,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,340,000 after purchasing an additional 104,304 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,003,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,292,000 after purchasing an additional 121,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

NYSE AIG opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

