Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of AZN opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $51.23.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

