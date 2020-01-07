Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 762.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 371,909 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $628,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,861.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,241,815.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,977 shares of company stock valued at $20,554,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $55.34 and a 52-week high of $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

