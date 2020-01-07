Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 304 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Amgen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

AMGN stock opened at $240.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

