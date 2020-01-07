Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 409.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total value of $19,494,665.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 412,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,981,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $371.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

