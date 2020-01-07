SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SINA has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SINA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

NASDAQ:SINA opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. SINA has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. SINA had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $561.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. SINA’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SINA will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SINA. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter worth $118,912,000. HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of SINA by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,451,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,602,000 after buying an additional 547,320 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of SINA by 532.2% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 587,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 494,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SINA by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,743,000 after buying an additional 398,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SINA by 1,546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 205,864 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

