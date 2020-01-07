SKYCITY Entertainment Group (ASX:SKC) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.90

Shares of SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$3.90 ($2.77) and last traded at A$3.90 ($2.77), with a volume of 253204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.77 ($2.67).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$3.74 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82.

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Company Profile (ASX:SKC)

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming, entertainment, hotel, convention, hospitality, recreation, and tourism sectors in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through SKYCITY Auckland, Rest of New Zealand, Adelaide Casino, SKYCITY Darwin, and International Business segments.

