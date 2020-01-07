Smartshare 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $141,552.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $18.94 and $20.33. Smartshare has a total market cap of $828,936.00 and $141,552.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00188007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.01430131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00121238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $20.33, $13.77, $10.39, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

