SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Up 2%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.39, 473,802 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,716,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDC. Citigroup began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $325,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

