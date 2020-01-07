SmileyCoin Price Up 102.5% Over Last 7 Days (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $359,946.00 and approximately $53,872.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 102.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,195,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,662,313,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.