SnapCoin (SNPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $84,702.00

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One SnapCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. SnapCoin has a total market capitalization of $84,702.00 and $4,267.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.50 or 0.05915189 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026877 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036710 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001723 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001204 BTC.

SnapCoin Token Profile

SnapCoin (SNPC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,189,448 tokens. The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1.

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.