SolarCoin Price Tops $0.0161 on Top Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange. SolarCoin has a market cap of $904,140.00 and approximately $337.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00577289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009756 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000447 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,895,803 coins and its circulating supply is 56,037,157 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

