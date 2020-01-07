Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Nicholas Millington Sells 36,453 Shares

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Sonos Inc has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sonos by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sonos by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 119,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.