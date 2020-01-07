Sony (NYSE:SNE) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a media sentiment score of 2.32 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Sony’s analysis:

Get Sony alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

SNE opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. Sony has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Sony had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.