Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 123.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,983 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PTMC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.53. 52,827 shares of the stock traded hands. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4315 per share. This is an increase from Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.