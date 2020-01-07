Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 3,852 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNOV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,700. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35.

