Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 300 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $567,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $1,073,917.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,593.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,372 shares of company stock worth $37,907,661. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.45. 21,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.81 and its 200-day moving average is $221.00. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $148.15 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.