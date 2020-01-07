Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in AbbVie by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 116.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,356,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,573. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

