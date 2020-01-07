Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $340,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $117,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,215,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $69,464,000 after acquiring an additional 409,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 140,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,875,031. The company has a market capitalization of $249.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

