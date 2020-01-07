Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.75% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $26,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 172.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 857.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 188,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. 44,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,533. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

