Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 4,994 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 1,135.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

BATS:PTLC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 345,792 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.3681 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

